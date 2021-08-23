Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,698,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 107,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,449,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

