Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,610. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

