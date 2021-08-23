MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires 24,875 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.23% of ONE Gas worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,622. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.26. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.