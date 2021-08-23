MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires 41,225 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.20% of Webster Financial worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Webster Financial by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WBS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. 1,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.54. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

