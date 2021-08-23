MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires New Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 318,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.25% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,848. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

