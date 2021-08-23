MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires Shares of 137,750 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.52% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 107,369 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 467.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 78,733 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.88. 939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $977.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.