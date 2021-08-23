MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Boosts Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.59% of Oxford Industries worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

OXM traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $91.16. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,108. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,813.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

