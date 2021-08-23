MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys Shares of 119,793 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 119,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.23% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. 13,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,828. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.