MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.39% of Great Western Bancorp worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

