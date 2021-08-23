MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,235 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.23% of Hecla Mining worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

HL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.84. 215,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,919. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 890,068 shares of company stock worth $7,882,140. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

