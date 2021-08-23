MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.75% of Southside Bancshares worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,136. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

