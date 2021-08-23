MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.48% of Astec Industries worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.45. 873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,356. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

