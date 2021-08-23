MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.23% of The Brink’s worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $16,726,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,066,000 after buying an additional 175,385 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 126,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after purchasing an additional 83,819 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Brink’s stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $84.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.10.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,159. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

