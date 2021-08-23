MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $8.38 Million in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 863,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.41% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.40. 19,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

