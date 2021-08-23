MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.27% of SPX worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. 962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

