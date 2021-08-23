MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New $8.61 Million Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.27% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.