MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 58,849 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.21. 5,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,364. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $71.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

