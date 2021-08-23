MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 8,220 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.20% of Kemper worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kemper by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 473,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,619. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.