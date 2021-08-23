MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases New Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 334,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.42% of Harsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.70. 2,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

