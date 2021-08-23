MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases New Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.54% of NexPoint Residential Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,308. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.