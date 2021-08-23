MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 12,330 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.40% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

