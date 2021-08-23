MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 14,170 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $87,090,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $85,041,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.96. 2,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

