MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 3,235 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.30% of SPX FLOW worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.80. 5,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,819. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

