MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 32,403 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,403 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 1.09% of Liquidity Services worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 24.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,474. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $826.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

