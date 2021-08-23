MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 37,275 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,275 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.15% of EQT worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

