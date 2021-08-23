MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 3,800 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.25% of Kirby worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $53.24. 39,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

