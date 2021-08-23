MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 5,565 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.57% of TriCo Bancshares worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

