MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 6,720 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.23% of Steven Madden worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.90. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,824. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

