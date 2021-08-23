MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 67,225 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,225 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.38% of Veritex worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Veritex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Veritex by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,305. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,054 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

