MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 6,745 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Rayonier comprises approximately 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.20% of Rayonier worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,898,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 156,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.79. 7,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

