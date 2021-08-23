MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 6,925 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $229.86. 2,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.00.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

