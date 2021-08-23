MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 9,030 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.27% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BXS. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. 11,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,972. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

