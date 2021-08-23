MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.22% of Black Hills as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 100.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 21.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $7,629,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

