MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Trims Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. Zumiez accounts for about 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.79% of Zumiez worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,094 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 9.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 406.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 128,555 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Zumiez by 4.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zumiez by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.09. 3,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.83. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

