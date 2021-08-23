Meta Price Down 19.5% This Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

