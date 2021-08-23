MetaHash Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $36.02 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,529.25 or 0.99933213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.37 or 0.01017653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.28 or 0.06634642 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,912,691,879 coins and its circulating supply is 2,742,617,794 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

