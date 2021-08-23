Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL.U) Shares Up 0.2%

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL.U) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 50,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.