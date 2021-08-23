Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 65.7% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.90 or 0.06756448 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00136467 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,860,960 coins and its circulating supply is 78,860,862 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.