Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $26.97 million and $1.54 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 77.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.41 or 0.06646153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00136245 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,857,152 coins and its circulating supply is 78,857,054 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

