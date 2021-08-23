Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 312,225 shares.The stock last traded at $32.32 and had previously closed at $30.62.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

