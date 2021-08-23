Method Finance (MTHD) Price Tops $0.0295

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $18,221.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00822823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.