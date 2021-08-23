Mettalex (MTLX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.84 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00006920 BTC on exchanges. Mettalex has a market cap of $3.84 million and $1.75 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.81 or 0.99951991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01023879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.18 or 0.06702564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars.

