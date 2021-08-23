Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,101,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,531.92. 133,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,480. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,563.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,447.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

