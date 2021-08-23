Michael J. Tattersfield Purchases 10,500 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 10,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael J. Tattersfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael J. Tattersfield bought 590 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00.
NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. 2,358,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,754. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
