MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of MicroStrategy worth $35,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $716.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $630.57. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

