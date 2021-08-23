Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,234 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $80,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $190.28 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

