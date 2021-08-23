Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 4,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,426. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,364 shares of company stock worth $10,725,252. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $26,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.