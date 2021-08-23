Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Position Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mimecast worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mimecast by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mimecast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,725,252. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

