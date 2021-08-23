Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.15

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 28255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Get Mimecast alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,364 shares of company stock worth $10,725,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.