Mina (MINA) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00006379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $633.31 million and $55.88 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.55 or 1.00081119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $500.41 or 0.01008842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.15 or 0.06893134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 200,141,970 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

